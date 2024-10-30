Two wildlife charities buy 3,800-hectares worth of Rothbury Estate

Two wildlife charities have bought 3,800-hectares worth of the Rothbury Estate, making it the largest block of land purchased in England in the last 30 years.

The Wildlife Trusts and the Northumberland Wildlife Trust (NWT) have purchased part of the estate and launched a £30m appeal to buy the rest.

The Rothbury Estate in Northumberland was owned by the Duke of Northumberland's son, Lord Max Percy, and had been in the family for 700 years.

The two charities said they wanted to create a 'showcase for nature recovery on a vast scale', as well as enable a 'sustainable future' for local farmers.

Twelve farms are included in the purchase, as well as over 1,800 acres of woodland, fishing and shooting opportunities, 23 residential properties, a caravan park, and a pub.

(Photo: Wildlife Trusts)

NWT chief executive Mike Pratt said: "We’re very excited to be part of a once in a generation opportunity for securing a stunning area of countryside where people and nature can thrive side by side.

"We’re looking forward to working with local people to create an exemplar of how nature, farming and community are integrated – something local people can feel immensely proud of."

Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts, said the purchase had an aim to create a 'national flagship' for nature recovery.

(Photo: Wildlife Trusts)

Notable wildlife on the estate includes curlew, red grouse, merlin, cuckoo, mountain bumblebee, emperor moth and red squirrels.

He said: “The estate will come to play a key role in revitalising local economies, delivering multiple societal and environmental benefits – and it’ll provide the most amazing example for the rest of the country on a scale not seen before.

"We’re all absolutely delighted to be part of securing this precious piece of natural heritage for the nation and we want to hear from everyone who is keen to support our appeal.”