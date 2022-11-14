Two-year-old boy dies after farm incident in Northern Ireland

A two-year-old boy has been killed on a Northern Irish farm following a tragic incident involving a tractor, according to media reports.

The boy, who has been named as Noah McAleese, was hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm in the Ballymoney area of Co Antrim on Friday (11 November), a news report by the BBC says.

Emergency services received a call around 12.30pm, who then rushed the boy to a Co Londonderry hospital where he died a short time after.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) to investigate the tragedy.

A police spokesperson said they would "investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney."

In a post on Facebook, UUP councillor Darryl Wilson said the "entire community's heart is broken" by the "terrible tragedy".

"No words can express how we are feeling, our collective hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this devastating loss," he said.

The latest figures by the HSE show there were 25 deaths in agriculture in the past year compared to 41 the previous year.

In Northern Ireland, the farming industry accounted for 6 of the 18 (33%) reported workplace fatalities in 2021/2022.