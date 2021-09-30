Two young farmers new faces of Love Lamb campaign

Two young farmers from Herefordshire and Powys will share their farming journeys after being appointed the new faces of the Love Lamb campaign.

Ernie Richards, from Hay-on-Wye on the borders of Herefordshire and Powys, and Amy Matravers from Loughborough, Leicestershire were both chosen for their passion and ideas.

It follows a recent competition searching for sheep farmers to front the social media activity of the annual campaign that encourages lamb consumption.

Love Lamb Week was established in 2015 by Cumbrian sheep farmer Rachel Lumley, who sadly passed away in 2020, in response to poor lamb prices and low domestic consumption.

The new faces of the campaign will now take on Rachel’s legacy and ambition to improve the nation’s taste for British lamb.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) works alongside the UK's levy boards and other industry groups to deliver Love Lamb Week each year.

NSA communications officer Katie James said: "The success of the campaign is boosted by farmers' own activity, telling their personal story of their work to produce a sustainable delicious product in the UK’s beautiful countryside.

"NSA is confident that Ernie and Amy will do a fantastic job in doing just this whilst helping to grow the following of the Love Lamb Week social media accounts.”

Responding to his new role, Ernie said he wants to promote sheep farmers' sustainable production methods.

"As part of the Love Lamb campaign I am looking forward to having the chance to promote sustainable sheep farming and inspiring everyone by showing that lamb can be a part of a healthy balanced diet.”

Amy, who farms with her parents and also works in the farm’s butchery and farm shop, said she wants the public to explore the 'real farm-to-fork journey'.

"Sustainability, biodiversity and high animal welfare are at the top of our agenda and these are things I am looking forward to promoting with the campaign."

Both farmers will now take on activity on the Love Lamb accounts on Facebook and Twitter.