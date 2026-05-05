UFU appoints new president as NI farming sector faces pressures

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has appointed a new president as Northern Ireland’s farming sector faces mounting pressure on environmental policy, disease control and long-term sustainability.

Garvagh farmer John McLenaghan was elected to the role for a two-year term at the organisation’s AGM, held at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus, where members gathered in person and online to confirm the new leadership team.

Glenn Cuddy was returned as deputy president for a second term, while Clement Lynch joins the team as a newly elected deputy.

The leadership change comes at a critical time for the industry, with bovine TB, environmental regulation and wider global pressures all high on the agenda.

Addressing members, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said tackling bovine TB remains a top priority, while also pointing to ongoing work around the Nutrients Action Programme and broader challenges including climate change and international instability.

Speaking after his election, Mr McLenaghan emphasised the importance of unity within the sector.

“Together we are stronger,” he said, adding that while differences of opinion are inevitable, farmers must remain focused on “productive sustainable farming for this and the next generation”.

He warned that division could weaken the industry, stating “we are only as strong as we are united”.

The new president acknowledged the scrutiny facing agriculture, referencing a recent report on the Nutrients Action Programme which included criticism but also recognised the “positive investment and efforts from farmers”.

He said that recognition should give farmers confidence to continue improving, as the sector responds to environmental and policy demands.

“We are privileged to be farmers, to provide for our fellow citizens,” he said, adding that the role brings both responsibility and opportunity.

Mr McLenaghan thanked members for their support and said he was optimistic about the future, despite the challenges ahead.

“There has never been a better time to be president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union,” he said.

His presidency begins at a pivotal moment for Northern Ireland agriculture, with key decisions looming on environmental regulation, disease control and the future direction of farming policy.