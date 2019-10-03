UFU declines DAERA consultation as NI remains without executive

The Northern Ireland Assembly has not had a functioning government for well over two years

The Ulster Farmers' Union has criticised a consultation looking at options for BPS values post 2019 as 'inappropriately timed' because Northern Ireland still remains without a functioning executive.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs' (DAERA) consultation, which closed on Monday (30 September), sought views on options for Basic Payment Scheme entitlement unit values post 2019.

When the UK leaves the EU, direct support will operate under domestic legislation.

Therefore, the purpose of the consultation was to seek views on two potential options post 2019: continue the transition towards a flat rate payment by 2021, or freeze the unit value of the entitlements at the end of 2019.







But the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said the consultation's timing 'is not appropriate' as Northern Ireland continues to lack a government and relevant authority.

In January 2017, the deputy First Minister resigned as a result of the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal and the Northern Ireland Executive subsequently collapsed.

As of October 2019, farmers are still without a functioning government after talks to form a power-sharing government following the election in 2017 failed.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: “In the absence of a minister, DAERA does not have the legal authority to implement any change in the unit value of entitlements in the 2020 scheme year.

“We have concluded that now is not the appropriate time for this consultation or to submit a formal response.

“An array of issues at present means the agriculture industry is in a state of flux, circumstances now may be very different by the time there is a minister in place.”

He added: “DAERA must revisit this issue when they are legally able to take a decision on entitlement value. To do otherwise, would be irresponsible.”

The union has highlighted to DAREA that members in the severely disadvantaged areas (SDA) will financially lose out while the entitlements are frozen in 2019.

Mr Ferguson said: “Almost 50 percent of Northern Ireland’s suckler cows and 60 per cent of our ewe population reside on farms in SDA areas.

“This breeding population produces a significant quantity of livestock that are then used for further breeding or finishing on lowland farms.

“Production in hill areas is therefore of huge strategic importance in the context of supporting the red meat industry in Northern Ireland,” he added.

The UFU continues to argue for the reinstatement of the Area of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme, which is worth £20 million to hill farming businesses and provides a support mechanism for SDA areas.

“A decision to reinstate the ANC scheme would make an invaluable contribution to Northern Ireland’s red meat industry, our economy, the environment and our rural communities,” said Mr Ferguson.

The UFU said it will continue to engage with DAERA on the future of BPS entitlement value.