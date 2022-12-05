UFU launch new affinity deal with TransferLab

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has launched its new affinity deal with TransferLab for union members.

TransferLab is a money transfer service based in Newry in Northern Ireland and has been operating for over 25 years.

Through this affinity deal, UFU members will receive £100 off their first transfer over £5,000 and an ongoing reduced rate of five basis points on the exchange rate.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “We are pleased to have teamed up with TransferLab, a service that will assist members who are interested in purchasing machinery or equipment internationally or from the Republic of Ireland.”

Colum Gildea, TransferLab director, said he hoped the partnership would be 'long and prosperous' for both parties.

“We are really excited by the partnership with UFU and the cost savings we can help deliver to farmers across the region with their foreign currency transactions.

For more information, visit Transfer Lab at www.transferlab.io or the UFU website, www.ufuni.org (membership tab), contact 028 3044 7500 or visit TransferLab’s branch in the Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry.