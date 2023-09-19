UK agri-food exporters to be given key advice on exporting to Canada

UK agri-food businesses will be able to access advice and guidance on exporting to Canada as part of a new webinar set to launch next month.

The event, run by AHDB, aims to provide an overview of the key points to consider for UK businesses, including tips for route to market, compliance and customs clearances.

Analysis by the levy board has highlighted that Canada is likely to offer improved opportunities for UK red meat exports over the next decade.

In particular, Canada presents further opportunities for premium red meat products that are differentiated from conventional domestic production.

Participants to the 19 October webinar will be given access to information about imports, sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures, labelling requirements and documentation.

There will also be checklists to help ensure businesses are in the strongest possible position to maximise the export opportunities that Canada presents for UK pork, beef and lamb.

The webinar will feature a presentation from Ontario-based consultancy MCS Associates Inc, which provides expert advice to companies on regulatory and quality compliance of their products.

It includes the development of regulatory compliant documentation and obtaining required licenses for importation into Canada.

Ouafa Doxon, AHDB market access manager, said it was imperative for UK exporters to continuously meet import requirements to maintain and protect market access to Canada.

She said: "The aim of our webinar is to equip them with the most up-to-date insight and information to help them achieve their export ambitions in this market.”

Analysis by AHDB has highlighted that Canada is a net importer of lamb, with low levels of tariff protection for imports.

While consumption per capita is low, there are pockets of high demand, with consumers placing emphasis on quality and ‘naturalness’.

Factors such as grass-fed, organic, antibiotic-free and hormone-free will appeal to Canadian consumers, the levy board says.

Similarly for beef, the same attributes will present opportunities for UK exporters where premium products will appeal to Canadian consumers.

Premium is also key for UK pork exports to Canada, with an emphasis on outdoor-bred, organic and hormone-free.

Figures show that the value of beef shipments from the UK to Canada in 2022 were worth £13.1m – up 77% on the previous year.

Sheep meat shipped to Canada increased by 160%, up from almost £1.9m the previous year to almost £5m, while pork export value remained stable at £7.7m.