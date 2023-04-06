UK agri-tech firm raises £200k to spearhead regenerative farm app

A UK agri-tech firm has raised £205,000 in pre-seed funding to help launch its sustainable livestock farming app to farmers across the world.

Pastoral, a start-up based in London, is working to provide regenerative farming technology to the world's livestock farmers.

The platform aids the transition to sustainable practices by offering insights based on real-time data, with an aim to boost profit and decrease environmental impact.

Users can use the mobile app to track their animals, introduce regenerative farming practices, and collect better data about their farm.

By using real-time data, the start-up says farmers can monitor the health and wellbeing of their livestock and make informed decisions that help them achieve their sustainability goals.

Now the agri-tech firm has successfully raised £205,000 in pre-seed funding, led by SFC Capital and followed by Sturgeon Capital.

Shea McManigal, co-founder of Pastoral, said the platform was designed to make it easy for farmers and ranchers to transition towards sustainable and regenerative farming practices.

It also provides insights into the environmental impact of livestock farming, allowing farmers to make adjustments that minimise their environmental impact.

He added: "Our goal is to make regenerative farming accessible to everyone, and we believe we can make that a reality."

With the new funding, Pastoral plans to expand its team and continue developing its technology platform.

The next 12 months will also see the product launch across North America, Europe, and Central Asia.

Stephen Page, CEO at SFC Capital, said that livestock producers require advanced technology to optimise their business, and in the near future, measuring their carbon footprint may become mandatory.

"SFC Capital recognised this need and aided in backing Pastoral in their journey to become the leading regenerative farming solution," he said.

The platform is already making a difference for farmers and ranchers in the US and Central Asia, and with the new funding, Pastoral plans to expand its core audience.

Josh Thomas, Pastoral CEO said: "We believe that regenerative farming is the future of agriculture, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this movement.

"With the support of our investors and partners, we are confident that we can make a real difference in the world."