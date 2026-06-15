UK agri-tech firms to trial innovations on New Zealand farms

Two UK agri-tech firms will trial livestock data and mastitis diagnostic technologies on New Zealand farms as part of a push to take British innovation into global markets.

The UK Agri-Tech Centre has selected Breedr and Biotangents for its 2026 Global Growth Accelerator Australasia programme.

The initiative will support the companies to validate their technologies in New Zealand farming systems and build routes into overseas markets.

Breedr provides livestock data and management tools, while Biotangents has developed rapid diagnostics for mastitis.

The companies will focus on two priority areas for livestock and dairy production: improving productivity through better data and supporting animal health through faster, targeted diagnostics.

New Zealand’s pasture-based livestock and dairy systems make it a significant proving ground for technologies aimed at productivity, animal health and export-ready farm innovation.

The programme is delivered in partnership with Agnition Ventures, the corporate investment and innovation arm of Ravensdown farmer co-operative, and AgriTech New Zealand.

It is designed to help UK agri-tech businesses understand international market needs, develop in-country relationships and test commercial readiness through pilot projects.

For farmers, the pilots could demonstrate how data-led livestock management and faster disease diagnostics can support productivity, treatment decisions and profitability.

Steve McLean, chief executive of the UK Agri-Tech Centre, said British agri-tech needed routes into real-world adoption.

“UK agri-tech has enormous potential, but innovation only creates impact when it is adopted in the real world,” he said.

He said the programme would help businesses prove their technologies in commercial farming environments, connect with the right partners and scale into markets where they could make a difference.

Mr McLean said Breedr and Biotangents had developed technologies that addressed clear industry needs, with New Zealand offering “a powerful proving ground” in livestock and dairy.

James Wright, from Breedr, said the programme would allow the business to launch in one of the world’s leading farming markets.

“New Zealand is one of the best farming countries in the world,” he said.

“I am delighted that we can launch Breedr through the GGA programme to help support farmers to be more productive and profitable, like we are already doing for thousands of farmers and supply chains, tracking millions of animals around the world.”

Biotangents will use the programme to bring its AmpliSpec™ Mastitis technology to New Zealand’s dairy sector.

The company’s diagnostic technology is designed to deliver fast, pathogen-specific results to support treatment decisions on farm.

Ivonne Robledo, from Biotangents, said New Zealand’s dairy industry set a high global standard for animal health.

“New Zealand's dairy industry sets the benchmark for global animal health standards,” she said.

“Bringing AmpliSpec™ Mastitis to New Zealand means delivering fast, pathogen-specific diagnostics where they're needed most - at the farm, in real time, when treatment decisions can't wait.

“We're delighted to be selected for GGA Australasia and look forward to the partnerships and field insights this programme will generate.”

The UK Agri-Tech Centre promoted the programme at this year’s Fieldays, New Zealand’s largest agricultural event.

The visit included engagement with farmers and supply chain stakeholders, as well as interactions with the UK House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

The UK Agri-Tech Centre team will return to New Zealand in July with Breedr and Biotangents.

The next phase will involve pilot deployments, meetings with local partners and demonstrations of the technologies in commercial farming environments.

The pilots will test whether the technologies can deliver clear value in commercial farming conditions before wider international rollout.