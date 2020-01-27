UK Agricultural Finance hires to help continue expansion

UK Agricultural Finance continues to add to its business development team

UK Agricultural Finance has announced that it has hired two additional members for its business development team to assist with its continued expansion.

UK Agricultural Finance is a specialist business lender that offers traditional, responsible lending to farmers and is expanding due the demand for its services.

Farm finance is on the rise again and brokers able to access specialist business lenders, can really help their clients build their businesses.

The sector is attractive for brokers as competition is limited, loans tend to be large and secured against real asset.







The firm has now recruited Tracey Simm, as head of business development in the South West.

She has 30 years’ experience in finance, having worked previously at Barclays, Santander, and Folk2Folk.

Sue Mackintosh-Gibbs joins from Folk2Folk, where she ran business development in the Midlands and surrounding area.

She has 25 years’ experience in financial services, having worked previously for RBS and BNP.

The team have also added Nicola Purcell, to support the business development team with the volume of enquiries it is getting.

Nicola previously worked at Folk2Folk for 3 years and had supported both Tracey and Sue.

UK Agricultural Finance prides itself on face to face lending and after successfully completing a £150m fundraiser last year.

It extended its product range to be able to lend from three months to seven years, secured against agricultural land and property.

The hires are a testament to the strategy and funding that UK Agricultural Finance have and its ability to hire and retain great talent.

“We are thrilled to have Tracey, Sue and Nicola in the team,” said Graham Noble and Rob Suss, co-founders of UK Agricultural Finance.

“Their experience and locations will help us continue to deliver a high-quality customer service locally to our introducers and brokers. These are the first of a number of hires we are making to help us with our expansion plans.”

UKAF’s funding allows farmers to diversify, acquire more land, build renewable energy projects, restructure, buy more livestock, help families with generational transfer and provide tenant farmers with capital to purchase their farm.