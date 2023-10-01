UK agricultural leaders raise £200k for drought-stricken African farmers

A group of 13 British food and farming leaders have raised over £200,000 for African farmers on a trek across Tanzania.

The team successfully completed the Mahale Mountains Challenge, a 80-kilometre trek through the remote National Park in western Tanzania.

From steep climbs in sweltering heat to rugged terrain and wading through rivers, the team navigated through a series of challenges over the six-day trek.

The funds were raised for the charity Farm Africa as eastern Africa currently sees the worst drought in at least 40 years, decimating farmers' livelihoods.

The team of thirteen people, aptly called Team Mahale, included industry leaders from the NFU, Moy Park, Sofina Foods, Sainsbury's and Aldi, among others.

The NFU’s Nick von Westenholz said of the trip: “It’s been an extraordinary, if at times challenging and tiring, journey.

“As a group, we've been reflecting on the work the charity does out here as well as sharing thoughts on life back home.

"Farming in the UK and Tanzania have many obvious differences, but they have much in common too - climate change, volatile supply chains and changing diets to name a few.

"And they also often have strong family foundations, sometimes going back generations and with a deep connection to the land on which they rely on for their livelihoods.”

Team leader, and Farm Africa Trustee, Julian Marks, added: “We started to plan this challenge nearly three years ago and our total has reached well over £200k to date.

"The money raised will be used wisely by Farm Africa to continue its work across eastern Africa and above all, improve the lives of many.”

The team are still accepting donations, which can be made online.