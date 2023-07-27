UK and NZ partnership launched to solve contractor shortage

UK contractors have launched a partnership with their New Zealand counterparts to help solve the sector's labour shortages in both countries.

The National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) and Rural Contractors New Zealand Inc (RCNZ) are working together to assist their members in exchanging labour.

The UK welcomes NZ workers through the Youth Mobility Scheme - if aged 18 to 35 - to gain a working visa for up to 24 months.

In addition, there is also a skilled worker option, sponsored by a UK employer.

And with the season in New Zealand just around the corner, there is an opportunity for UK workers to get a visa and start in October.

It comes as the industry experiences problems in sourcing professional, experienced labour, particularly in seasonal peaks.

Jill Hewitt, NAAC CEO said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for our team members to gain experience, see the world and keep busy year-round, also taking the pressure off our contracting members retaining staff through the winter."

Andrew Olsen, RCNZ CEO added: "Covid and closed borders severed a lot of the international ties our members had to contacts in the UK.

"Whilst there are some of the bigger players who can sort experienced labour, the vast majority are a bit stuck on connecting to the UK labour market and this is where the trade bodies can help out."

NZ workers wanting to work in the UK can email CVs to members@naac.co.uk.

NAAC members will be sent the CVs and will make direct contact with workers to discuss potential employment and verify credentials.

Vice versa, UK workers wanting to work in New Zealand can email CVs to office@ruralcontractors.org.nz.