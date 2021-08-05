UK-Australia deal 'unlikely' to impact Welsh farmers in short term

The UK-Australia trade deal is unlikely to impact Welsh farmers in the short term, according to MPs who sit on the Welsh Affairs Committee.

The committee has delivered its initial verdict on the implications for Wales of the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The Committe called for the UK and Welsh governments to work with the agri-food sector to ensure that UK producers have the skills and support needed to thrive in a new global trading environment.

This would include a significant increase in the number of agriculture and food counsellors based overseas.

The recommendation follows a short inquiry the Committee held to explore the implications for Wales and has offered its initial conclusions and recommendations to feed into the FTA which is due to be published at the end of 2021.

The Committee was reassured that in the short term, there is unlikely to be a significant impact on Welsh farmers due to tariff free imports of beef and sheep meat products.

While under the FTA more of these imports will be tariff-free, this is unlikely to result in a competitive disadvantage for Wales short-term, as the Committee heard Australia has more profitable markets “closer to home”.

However, the longer-term risks are unknown and the Committee urges government to set out the conditions which would need to be met for the agri safeguards for red meat imports to take effect.

While the Committee is satisfied with the level of engagement between the UK and Welsh governments in the consultation phase, its report recommends that the draft treaty text is shared with the Welsh government.

This is to enable the Welsh government to feedback the local and regional impacts, and to develop its own impact assessment covering the short-term impacts and impacts by sector.

Furthermore, while the Committee welcomes the UK government’s commitment to include the impact on Wales in the deal’s impact assessment, it reiterates the call for substantive Wales-specific impact assessments to be produced for FTAs.

The Committee is also concerned that the statutory Trade and Agriculture Commission (TAC) – responsible for scrutinising any agreement in terms of animal welfare and environmental conditions – is not yet operational.

The TAC should be established as soon as possible, and for future FTAs, the TAC’s report should be published alongside the final FTA.

Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, Stephen Crabb MP said: “As there are currently no plans for a Wales specific impact assessment, the impact of local and regional areas could be overlooked.

"We urge the UK government to share the draft treaty text with the Welsh government so this can be properly explored.

"Following Brexit, there is an enormous amount of uncertainty for Welsh farmers. We are reassured that in the short term, the UK-Australia FTA is unlikely to be damaging to Welsh farmers.

"However, it is clear that the UK and Welsh governments need to work with the sector to make sure that they can survive and thrive as part of our new trading arragements."