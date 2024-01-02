UK authorities approve methane-reducing feed additive

Authorities in the UK have approved marketing for a methane-reducing feed additive currently available in 57 countries.

DSM-Firmenich, a Dutch-Swiss firm specialising in nutrition and health, has received market authorisation for its product Bovaer.

The feed additive reduces methane emissions from cattle, with average reductions in dairy cows of 30%, according to the company.

Scope 3 emissions of dairy can be lowered with 10-15% CO2 equivalents per litre of milk, DSM estimates.

It is the first authorisation by the UK for a feed additive targeted at an environmental benefit.

Mark van Nieuwland, vice president said: “At DSM-Firmenich, we are excited about gaining another market authorisation this year.

"Personally, I’m exceptionally delighted, as we are building a world scale production plant for Bovaer in the UK to help support global sales.

"Construction on the new plant is well under way in Dalry, Scotland to become operational in the course of 2025."

The firm aims to make Bovaer available to the UK dairy sector in early 2024.