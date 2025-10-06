UK beef, lamb, pork and dairy shine on worldstage as exports hit £2bn

UK red meat and dairy exports surged to £2 billion in the first half of 2025, as British producers showcased their world-class produce at Anuga, the world’s biggest food and drink trade fair.

Between January and June, red meat exports were valued at £966 million – nearly 10% higher than the same period last year – while dairy exports rose 20% to £1.1 billion.

To build on this success, AHDB joined forces with businesses from both sectors at Anuga in Cologne (4–8 October). The event, the world’s largest food and beverage showcase, attracts global buyers and industry leaders.

The levy organisation supported 14 red meat exporters and 13 dairy companies in Cologne, helping them forge new trade links and strengthen existing relationships.

More than 250 delegates also joined the British Red Meat Dinner on 6 October, coinciding with Anuga and giving guests the chance to sample UK beef, lamb, pork and dairy.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB’s international trade development director, said Anuga offered a vital platform.

“Anuga provides the stage for us to shine the spotlight on our quality beef, lamb, pork and dairy produce to a global audience and build on the success of 2024 and the first half of 2025,” he said.

He added that a busy pavilion and strong visitor feedback had been “very encouraging”, noting that supporting exporters at major trade shows is a core part of AHDB’s strategy to maximise global opportunities.

Lucy Randolph, AHDB head of international trade development for dairy, said the UK stand had been “bustling with activity”.

She added: “Our aim is to unlock the success of British agriculture and help ensure our world-class dairy produce thrives on the global stage.”

AHDB has already supported 36 UK dairy companies at 14 events this year, with plans to expand activity further into 2026.

Eckley said the strong export figures reflected the benefits of collaboration between industry and government.

“We will continue our work to cement the UK’s reputation as supplier of high-quality red meat, variety meat and dairy produce in the global market,” he said.

The UK’s performance at Anuga underlines growing international demand for British food and the importance of global trade links to the future of UK farming.