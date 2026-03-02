UK beef lands in US tariff free for first time under new trade deal

British beef has returned to US shelves tariff free for the first time, in what ministers are hailing as a breakthrough moment for UK agriculture — but exporters now face the challenge of turning access into lasting trade.

The first shipment under a new 13,000-tonne reciprocal quota has arrived in the United States from Northern Ireland’s Foyle Food Group. Valued at more than £190,000, the consignment benefits from almost £50,000 in tariff relief.

The quota, agreed under last year’s UK-US Economic Prosperity Deal, allows up to 13,000 tonnes of British beef to enter the American market without tariffs.

If fully utilised, the government estimates it could be worth up to £70 million annually to UK farmers — a significant opportunity, though modest in the context of total UK agri-food exports.

For British beef producers, tariff-free entry into a market of more than 300 million consumers represents a notable shift after years of restricted access and complex trade barriers.

Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds is in Washington DC this week leading the UK’s first dedicated agri-food trade mission, aimed at capitalising on the new access and promoting British produce to US buyers.

“The UK produces the finest food and drink, and I’m proud to champion our world-leading farmers, producers and exporters on the global stage,” she said.

“I am leading the first ever dedicated agri-food trade mission to the US to pursue opportunities to grow our trade with the largest consumer market in the world.”

The United States accounted for £2 billion of the UK’s £25 billion food and drink exports last year, underlining both the scale of the opportunity and the competitive nature of the market.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said the new quota was delivering concrete results.

“For the first time, UK beef farmers have exclusive access to a market of over 300 million people, and that is a direct result of the deal we struck with the US last year,” he said.

“This isn't just symbolic — it's delivering real results. British beef is world-class, and American consumers deserve access to it.”

Foyle Food Group, which employs 1,150 people across the UK, said the agreement would help it build stable, long-term relationships with American buyers.

Michael Acheson, Business Development at Foyle, said the quota provides “tariff-free access to the world’s largest beef market”.

He added that securing the dedicated UK quota for the first time would allow the business to establish “longer-term business relationships” and ensure more consistent supply into the US.

The trade mission forms part of the government’s response to Baroness Batters’ Farming Profitability Review, which identified export expansion as central to improving farm incomes.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw welcomed the visit, noting strong US demand for British products.

“There is a growing demand in the US for a range of UK products, not least British beef but also lamb, dairy and pork,” he said.

“We hope to build on this momentum and champion high quality British produce in new and potential markets.”

Emily Norton, chair of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, said international trade and broad market access remain “vitally important” for the red meat and dairy sectors, with record export values achieved last year.

The Washington visit also promotes Scotch whisky, the UK’s largest food and drink export, worth £933 million in the US in 2025.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said the trip offered an opportunity to strengthen historic trading ties while supporting “zero tariff trade”.

With tariff barriers removed and political momentum behind the sector, the real test will now be whether UK exporters can fully utilise the 13,000-tonne quota in a fiercely competitive US market — and translate diplomatic progress into sustained commercial growth.