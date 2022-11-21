UK beef production increases 10% in October

The UK produced 81,700 tonnes of beef and veal in October, up 10% from both the previous month and the same month a year ago.

Within this total production, 173,200 prime cattle were slaughtered, 7% more than September, and 8% above October 2021, AHDB's new analysis shows.

Average prime cattle carcase weights ticked down seasonally through the third quarter of the year, being continuously below both 2021 and the five-year average.

In October, weights stabilised, nudging above year-ago levels, averaging 340.9kg (-0.1% vs September, +0.1% vs October 2021), AHDB says.

For cows, slaughter stood at 70,500 head for the month, up 20% compared to the previous month, and up 13% compared to the same month a year ago.

(Photo: AHDB)

This was also above the five-year average level, the levy organisation's analysis shows.

For the year to date, UK beef production stood at 747,500 tonnes, up 1% compared to the same period a year ago.

Prime cattle slaughter rose by 0.5% to 1.65 million, while cow kill was up 4% year-on-year at 540,000 head.