UK beef's green credentials to be focus of Beef Week

The annual Great British Beef Week is back tomorrow, with this year's initiative set to shine a spotlight on the UK beef industry's environmental credentials.

The weeklong event, starting from Friday (23 April), will seek to champion British beef and the farmers who produce it.

Ladies in Beef – a group of more than 150 female beef farmers from across the UK – will be spearheading it.

This year, the focus will be on the environment with an emphasis on what farmers do to make British beef highly sustainable.

Figures show that UK beef production boasts a carbon footprint of just less than half the global average.

Jilly Greed, who co-founded Ladies in Beef with NFU president Minette Batters, said the food industry was 'constantly evolving'.

"This year we wanted to demonstrate how the beef sector is progressive and wanted to demonstrate its environmental sustainability credentials.

"By doing this, our aim is to reassure consumers that by continuing to buy and enjoy beef, they are acting responsibly and sustainably.”

She explained that managing land in a sustainable way was a 'fundamental responsibility' of the modern-day farmer.

"This includes farming regeneratively, improving grasslands and paddock grazing, planting trees, maintaining wildflowers for the bee population, harvesting and giving cattle rainwater to drink."

Minette Batters added that the British beef sector had 'so much to celebrate right now' as the product was 'fantastic and affordable'.

She said British beef was produced "in one of the most sustainable ways possible, utilising our natural resources to turn inedible grass into delicious, climate-friendly protein."

As part of this year’s fundraising for RABI (the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution), a virtual cook-a-long will be hosted by award-winning chef Chris Wheeler.

He will be taking attendees step-by-step through a classic British-inspired three course menu, including expert insight into how to create the perfect steak at home.

Tickets for the virtual cookery demonstration, which takes place on Friday from 7.00pm to 8.30pm, are available online.