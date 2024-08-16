UK-bred bull is top proven Ayrshire for £PLI

A UK-bred bull has risen to the top of the Ayrshire Profitable Lifetime Index (£PLI) ranking, usurping the Scandinavians which regularly maintain a stronghold for this breed.

The bull in question, Tontine Astorwell, is a son of Gunnarstorp out of the Ideostar daughter, Tontine Ideo Welcome EX93 (6E).

Offering high production (Predicted Transmitting Abilities are 767kg milk and 27.9kg protein) with good udder health (-16 SCC, -2 Mastitis), Astorwell weighs in with a breed-specific PLI of £507.

Second amongst the Ayrshires on this newly published (13 August) Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) list is VR Hakvin who hails directly from the Nordic countries.

Graduating from the young bull list, Hakvin’s earlier genomic predictions are confirmed as he proves himself to be a solid production transmitter with good daughter fertility (9.2), as daughters come into milk.

This £499 PLI bull also has the highest EnviroCow index of the proven bulls (3.0).

Former number one sire, VR Venom, moves to third position with a PLI of £482, based on 209 UK milking daughters. His PTA for fat is an impressive +0.23%, and he has an exceptional daughter Fertility Index of 19.

This means daughters are predicted to have calving intervals significantly shorter than those by Ayrshire sires with an FI of zero.

With a PLI of £446, VR Vilano ranks in fourth place, followed by another UK-bred bull, Whinnow Origin. This bull has a PLI of £433, which is bolstered by his high production credentials, including 32.8kg fat and 25.1kg protein.

The genomic young sires ranking was also released by AHDB today. The list for Ayrshires is led by VR Wehmais Vimo Vehmaa (PLI £545) and VR Uppura in second (PLI £540), which will be bulls to watch out for going forward.

Friesian

The British Friesian ranking shows no change at the top as Bloemplaat Hoeve Ewoud remains in first position. His PLI is £309, supported by good production transmission, and -10 SCC.

Retaining his position is second placed is Inch Hearty (PLI £260). Now with 113 UK daughters he shows good lifespan (+107 days) and has the highest Type Merit of the top five bulls of the breed (1.71).

Long-term top 10 bull, Catlane Cromwell, moves up one place to third position, (PLI £253), ahead of production specialist, Manorpark Google. With a PLI of £235, this bull moves up into fourth position, transmitting a high 475kg milk.

Rounding off the top five is Irish-bred Raheenarran BCG Sochar (PLI £219), whose 908 UK milking daughters help establish the bull as a health specialist.

Sochar’s 192 HealthyCow index is achieved with remarkable -14 SCC, +162 days of extra lifespan and a Fertility Index of 9.9.

The young sire genomic list for Friesians sees a new entry in Bankhouse Distinction. This bull’s PLI of £341 sees last time’s leader, Goonhilly Coverack, pushed to second, (PLI £335), and Goonhilly Cornelly placed third (PLI £329).

Jersey

VJ NR Hauggaard Nibali Nibiru remains leader of the Jersey ranking, with a PLI of £431. He is also the highest HealthyCow index bull on the list with a score of 190.

Climbing into second place is VJ Hoeholt Jern James, now with a PLI of £410. James’s 157 UK daughters demonstrate his transmission of excellent udder health, at -23 for SCC and -3 for Mastitis.

With a PLI of £405, VJ Kibsgaard Jocko Jojo remains in third position, ahead of JX River Valley Chief (PLI £388), also stable in fourth.

A new entry ranking fifth is VJ Kjoelby Higher Highlan, whose transmission of high milk quality (+0.31% fat, +0.16% protein) and high daughter fertility (9.6) contribute to his PLI of £354.

The young sire genomic rankings for the Jersey breed see VJ Outrup Luxplus Leander hold on to the leading position (PLI £461). He is followed by VJ Risholm Luxy Lagoa, with a PLI of £446.