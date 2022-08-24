UK cheese exports see some recovery after Brexit fall

Cheese exports from the UK have seen some recovery following the Brexit-induced drop-off, new trade figures show.

Cheese exports in Q2 2022 were up on the year, the latest data shows, the only dairy category to have seen an increase.

Following Brexit which caused a fall in exports at the beginning of 2021, cheese exports have gradually increased.

Between January and June 2022, exports are 25% above those seen last year and running in line with overall totals for H1 in 2020.

Responding to the figures, Charlotte Forkes-Rees, AHDB analyst said: "The changes in overall export volumes are primarily due to changes in EU trade.

UK cheese exports by quarter during the years 2020 to 2022 (Graph: AHDB)

"Exports to non-EU countries have remained relatively static over the last couple of years."

Overall EU trade is up for H1 2022 vs 2021. Trade with France and Sweden has increased to be above pre-Brexit levels year to date.

However, Germany, Denmark, and Spain, despite being significant trade partners for cheese, are yet to return to pre-Brexit trade levels.

Ms Forkes-Rees added: "Despite the improvement in trade so far this year, total cheese exports may be slow to return to levels seen pre-Brexit.

"Trade in 2021 was abnormally low due to the uncertainties and added trade friction associated with the UK leaving the EU."

Whilst most traders have now adapted to most of these barriers, the average price per tonne for cheese has seen a 15% increase in comparison to prices seen in Q2 2021.

"This increase in price may impact trade for the remainder of the year, particularly with the cost-of-living challenges facing consumers," Ms Forkes-Rees said.