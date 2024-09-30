UK dairy aims to build on £2 billion export market with major event

British dairy has taken centre stage with more than 40 international buyers and 60 UK businesses taking part in a major event aimed at boosting exports.

Buyers from Asia, the Americas, Middle East, Europe and North Africa headed to the UK for the Dairy Showcase, which put a spotlight on the best of British dairy.

The sector exported £2 billion worth of goods to over 130 countries last year, with the industry hoping to build on this further.

The week-long series of events aimed to build overseas buyers’ understanding about the high standards of British farms and dairy production such as cheese, butter, yogurt, cream, milk powders and infant formula.

Tours were also ran to farms and processors in major dairying counties such as Somerset, Gloucestershire, Shropshire and Lancashire for delegates to gain experience of British dairy.

The Dairy Showcase was developed by the government in consultation with the Dairy Export Taskforce, which includes sector bodies as the NFU, Dairy UK and AHDB.

The week culminated with a Department for Business and Trade (DBT)-led ‘Meet the Buyer’ event and gala reception in Hertfordshire which provided a platform for buyers to meet export businesses, with more than 320 business meetings taking place.

Exports Minister Gareth Thomas said the new Labour government was "backing our dairy producers", many of whom as small businesses.

"[They] can increase their exporting capabilities, use trade agreements to access new routes to market, and continue to thrive and grow our economy."

Farming minister Daniel Zeichner added: “The government backs British produce and it is great to see UK dairy products take centre stage at the Dairy Showcase.

“We have introduced new rules to improve fairness in the dairy supply chain and are seeking a new veterinary agreement with the European Union to tear down unnecessary barriers to trade.

"This is part of our new deal for farmers to boost food security, restore nature and support rural economic growth.”