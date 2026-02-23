UK dairy and red meat exports smash £4bn record

UK dairy and red meat exports have smashed through the £4 billion mark for the first time, as overseas demand for British produce continues to climb.

New HMRC figures show dairy exports reached £2.2 billion in 2025, up 16.6% on the previous year. Red meat exports, including offal, rose 12% to £2 billion.

The milestone highlights the growing role of international markets in supporting the profitability of Britain’s livestock sectors.

The European Union remains the dominant destination, accounting for 73.9% of UK dairy export value and 81% of red meat shipments.

While that underlines the strength of EU trade links, it also reflects the sector’s continued reliance on European markets.

Strong export demand can help underpin domestic prices by reducing surplus supply at home, particularly in the dairy sector where balancing production remains a key challenge.

The figures follow an intensive year of activity by levy organisation AHDB, which stepped up its international trade promotion efforts throughout 2025.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB International Trade Development Director, described the results as “a remarkable success story”, pointing to demand for “our world-class dairy and red meat produce in a wide portfolio of markets”.

He said detailed consumer and market insight had shaped promotional activity, helping exporters target growth opportunities more effectively.

AHDB strengthened its global presence through major trade events, including ANUGA in Cologne, and organised inward buyer missions bringing delegations from across the Americas, Africa, Asia and the Middle East to the UK.

Lucy Randolph, AHDB Head of International Trade Development (Dairy), said the uplift in export values reflected an expanded in-market presence and sustained promotional activity.

“The increase in export values is especially validating,” she said.

She stressed that exports are “critical to the UK dairy industry by providing a long-term outlet for surplus production”, adding that they help strengthen demand, build price resilience and support long-term profitability.

Every additional tonne of cheese, yoghurt or other dairy product sold overseas, she said, helps balance supply in the domestic market.

Looking ahead, AHDB plans further promotion of British dairy and red meat in key global markets, including Singapore, the United States and Japan, culminating in a major presence at SIAL in Paris later this year.

Mr Eckley said international trade development remains “one of the cornerstones of AHDB’s activity”, emphasising the importance of export markets to levy payers.

With exports now worth £4 billion, overseas trade is playing an increasingly central role in supporting farmgate returns and long-term resilience across the UK’s dairy and red meat sectors.