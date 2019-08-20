UK Dairy Day 2019 to commence next month

Over 300 UK, European and International businesses will be attending the show

It is less than one month to go until UK Dairy Day 2019 – the show that brings together all facets of the dairy industry together at the International Centre in Telford.

The 6th annual event, dedicated to British dairy, will be held on Wednesday 11th September.

It is seen as an opportunity for anyone connected to the dairy industry to network, share knowledge, learn and make business decisions ahead of the winter.

Over 300 UK, European and International businesses will be attending and the show will showcase the best UK dairy breeds.







Practical demonstrations include foot trimming, knife sharpening, ‘Beneath the Black and White’ calf painting, type classification and linear scoring.

A leading line up of judges will cast their professional eye over the dairy breeds in the show ring.

The National Ayrshire Show will be judged by Gilmour Lawrie and the National Brown Swiss Show will be judged by Robbie Radel.

The National Holstein Show will be judged by Patrick Rüttimann along with classes for Dairy Shorthorn judged by Seimon Thomas, Guernsey by Colin Gleed and Jersey by Matt Pye.

An entry of cattle will compete in the show ring for a share of the £25,000 prize fund.

Over 240 cattle stalls are booked with exhibitors travelling from across the UK to be part of the Cattle Show which is always a spectacular display of some of the country’s most admired dairy cows.

Sue Cope, UK Dairy Day Event Director, said: “At a time when Brexit poses uncertainty, UK Dairy Day will provide an opportunity for dairy farmers and the industry to discuss the future challenges that Brexit may present, to network, share knowledge and do business at a time of year when important decisions need to be made.

“The event is free to attend along with free parking and Wi-Fi. There is no need to pre-register – just arrive, receive a wristband and enter the venue.

“For anyone looking to invest, diversify, review new equipment or seek advice from industry experts, UK Dairy Day offers the platform to speak to all those connected to the industry.”