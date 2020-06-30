UK Dairy Day postponed until September 2021

The key dairy sector event has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis

The UK's premier dairy event originally planned for September has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers have said.

UK Dairy Day, which would have taken place on 16 September in Telford, has now been postponed until 15 September 2021.

Organisers said government guidelines had 'not provided the assurance' for the event to go ahead due to the large visitor numbers anticipated.

Sue Cope, UK Dairy Day event director and CEO of Holstein UK, said it was with a 'heavy heart' that the event had to be cancelled.







“Since UK Dairy Day started in 2014, it has provided farmers and the industry with a fantastic opportunity to network, do business and view a superb show of dairy breeds.

"We thank everyone for the support, however in light of lead times that are required by many of our exhibitors we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone.

"Our top priority has to be the health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors, employees, venue support team and the wider community,” Ms Cope said.

UK Dairy Day 2021 is expected to welcome the return of 300 trade exhibitors, 9,000 visitors and cows that showcase the standard of UK dairy cattle.

“In the meantime please stay safe and be proud of the commitment and hard work that British dairy farmers and the industry have delivered during these uncertain times”, said Ms Cope.