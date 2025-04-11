UK dairy exporters target growing demand in Singapore

UK agri-exporters are aiming to capitalise on a growing appetite for dairy in Singapore, driven by shifting consumer habits and increasing health awareness.

Singapore’s westernising food culture is boosting demand for processed dairy, with dairy often viewed as a marker of modernity and affluence, new AHDB research shows.

Rising awareness of dairy’s nutritional benefits has also helped drive demand: in 2024, UK dairy exports to Singapore reached £8.3m, up 2.9% from the previous year.

Meanwhile, UK cheese exports to the southeast Asian city state hit £2.9 million last year, including £1.2 million worth of cheddar.

To build on this momentum, AHDB’s international dairy trade team and five UK dairy exporters are participating in the ongoing FHA-Food & Beverage show in Singapore.

A networking reception is also being hosted at the Asian Civilisations Museum to connect with importers and distributors.

Rachael Speed, AHDB senior international trade manager, called Singapore a developed, affluent market.

She said: "We have been working with our exporters for several years to maximise opportunities for our world class dairy produce created by these emerging trends.

"Coupled with Singapore acting as a hub for tourists stopping over on journeys, it is a very high-value market for our dairy exporters.”

Demand from both the EU and US helped drive the value of UK dairy exports to £1.8 billion in 2024 , recently published figures show.

Dairy exports fared well in 2024 against a backdrop of challenging trading conditions which impacted competitiveness on the global stage.

While trade in Asia presented challenges in 2024, not least with tight economic conditions impacting demand, good opportunities persisted in high-income countries with an established UK dairy presence, like Singapore.

Karen Liao, AHDB’s representative in the region, said: “The FHA-Food & Beverage show attracts visitors from the wider region so gives us an opportunity to catch up with buyers from countries including Thailand and Philippines.

"I have had many conversations with these buyers and distributors in recent months, and they recognise the premium quality of British dairy even if they don’t currently carry it in their range.

"There are great opportunities for our dairy exporters in the region who we will continue to support to ensure their products reach as many consumers as possible.”