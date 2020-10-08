UK dairy makes huge strides in sugar reduction targets

Huge strides have been made by the British dairy industry in reducing sugar levels in yogurts and milk-based drinks, figures show.

The latest Public Health England (PHE) progress report on sugar reduction has been published, with findings showing a fall in sugar in UK dairy products.

In 2015, PHE challenged food manufacturers to reduce total sugar content by 20% by 2020 in 10 food categories, including yogurt and fromage frais.

The report shows that yogurts and fromage frais saw the second largest decrease in sugar per 100g, a -12.9% reduction since 2015.







There was also a -22.1% reduction in sugar for pre-packed milk-based drinks and -13.4% for pre-packed fermented yogurt drinks.

The largest decrease in calories - for products to be consumed on a single occasion - was recorded for yogurts and fromage frais, achieving a -7.8% reduction.

There was also an -11.2% reduction in calories per single serve for pre-packed milk-based drinks and -4.1% reduction for pre-packed fermented (yogurt) drinks.

Industry body Dairy UK welcomed the figures, saying they were a testament to the dedication of British dairy processors.

Dr Judith Bryans, chief executive of Dairy UK said: “In particular, the progress made in the milk-based drinks category is incredibly impressive.

"It shows the willingness and ambition of industry to reformulate their products, working together with PHE.

"We look forward to working with policy makers to build on these strong results and hope that the spirit of collaboration to achieve policy outcomes can continue.”