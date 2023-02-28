UK dairy stalwart Ian Potter passes away aged 62

Ian Potter, a stalwart within the dairy industry for over three decades, has suddenly passed away following a short illness.

Mr Potter, 62, who was seen as a giant and instrumental figure within British dairy, passed away on Monday (27 February).

His career in the industry spanned being a quota broker, a columnist for the Dairy Farmer magazine for 25 years, and a commentator and reporter through his own weekly bulletin.

He was also known for being a farmer in his own right, and was instrumental in the running of the National Fallen Stock Scheme.

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) said it was 'shocked and saddened' at the news.

The industry body added that hhe "always had the interests of dairy farmers at heart".

Mr Potter was rewarded for his outstanding service to the dairy industry in 2010 when he was presented with the RABDF Princess Royal Award at Buckingham Palace.

Di Wastenage, RABDF chairman, said: “Ian has been synonymous with the dairy industry for as long as I can remember and was a massive asset.

"He loved what he did and the industry he worked in, and his passing will leave an enormous void in the sector.

“Over the past three decades, he has kept us updated on market conditions with his weekly bulletins or comment pieces in farming publications, building respect across the industry and beyond.

"His voice and presence in the dairy industry will be missed by all,” she added.

Ian is survived by his wife Carole and children Harriet, Jack and Lydia Potter.

A book of condolences is being opened, and contributions are welcomed via condolences.ianpotter@ipmsltd.co.uk.