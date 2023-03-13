UK dairy stalwart Ian Potter's funeral to take place 29 March

The funeral of Ian Potter, a stalwart within the dairy industry for over three decades, will take place at the end of this month.

A celebration of the life of Ian Potter and his contribution to dairying will be held at the Staffordshire Showground on Wednesday 29 March.

His family has said the invitation to the funeral is open to everyone who knew Ian.

A giant and instrumental figure within the industry, Ian suddenly passed away following a short illness in late February.

The 62-year-old's career spanned being a quota broker, a columnist for the Dairy Farmer magazine for 25 years, and a commentator and reporter through his own weekly bulletin.

He was also known for being a farmer in his own right, and was instrumental in the running of the National Fallen Stock Scheme.

Those who wish to attend the funeral have been asked by his family to respond online in order to give them an indication of numbers for seating, and for catering purposes.

The family have asked for no flowers, but donations are being accepted for the work of Glenfield Hospital, Leicester.

"We look forward to welcoming people on the day, for a tribute to his life, and a celebration that he would have enjoyed and been proud of," Ian's family said.