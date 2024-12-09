UK egg producer invests £1m in 'game changing' automation

British egg producer Bird Bros has announced a plan to make its processes more efficient and sustainable by investing £1m in robot automation equipment.

The new hi-tech equipment will streamline processes for washing, packing and stacking pallets at the family-run producer's Bedfordshire headquarters.

A Unifortes pallet washer has been installed for the quick and efficient washing and disinfecting of pallets and dividers used to transport eggs.

Optimised spray patterns, customisable water heating solutions and recycling of wash water mean this new equipment will improve energy efficiency and reduce waste water.

The company's next development comes in January when a new case packer robot will be brought in to streamline the process of packing eggs into outer cases.

The MOBA MR12 twin case packer is designed specifically to meet the demands of the egg sectors and will complement the producer's existing robotic packers.

This will be followed by the installation of an Endoline Robotics palletiser in February which will elevate productivity and precision and improve efficiency.

Matt Bird, commercial director at Bird Bros, said the million pound tech investment would be a 'game changer' when it comes to improving efficiency.

“Our business began with one hen house on farmland in Swineshead – fast forward 50 years and here we are installing cutting-edge robotics as we supply up to five million eggs a week across the UK."

Mr Bird added that the new equipment would be largely powered through solar units totalling over 800kw which generate clean energy and save electricity.

"As well as reducing wastewater, the pallet washer means we’ll no longer be jet-washing by hand," he explained.

"The robots will help to create a safer working environment by reducing heavy lifting and repetitive work while allowing us to upskill our people in other areas.”

It follows the launch of the company’s multi-million-pound Vision 2028 strategy, which will see it phase down colony cage egg production by 2028 end.