UK farm bodies welcome one-year delay to EU deforestation regulation

UK farming bodies have welcomed confirmation that the EU's deforestation regulation will be delayed for 12 months to avoid disruption to supply chains.

It follows calls for a delay by a wide-ranging coalition of industry bodies concerned at the potential disruption to the sourcing of commodities, like soya.

However, the European Parliament's approval of the delay has sparked criticism from some environmental NGOs.

The new timetable means the law will apply from 30 December 2025 for large companies and from 30 June 2026 for small enterprises.

MEPs ratified the 12-month postponement by 371 votes to 240 against and 30 abstentions.

The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) aims to ensure that certain commodities used in the bloc will no longer contribute to deforestation.

The UK's National Pig Association (NPA) said it welcomed confirmation of a delay, calling it 'the most sensible option available'.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson said: “It has become increasingly clear the supply chain is simply not in a position to deliver the requirements of EUDR by the start of next year.

“This will allow a transitioned introduction and, therefore, time for the supply chain to adjust to the new conditions, the detail of which will require further clarification.

“It is now important that the UK government adjusts the timetable for the similar UK Forest Risk Commodities regulation accordingly, so we are in step with the EU on this.”

The EUDR was set to come into force at the end of this year, with products such as cocoa, coffee, soy, palm oil, timber and rubber all included within its scope.

The regulation aims to restrict entry of the commodities into the EU market unless they meet sustainability standards.