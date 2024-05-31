UK farm leaders underscore need for cattle electronic identification

The UK's four farming unions have underlined the need for cattle electronic identification so farmers can utilise new and effective technologies.

At a recent meeting, unions agreed that there are real potential benefits of introducing bovine electronic identification (bEID).

These include efficiency and animal health and welfare gains, to improving the health and safety of livestock handlers.

Union board chairs, from the NFU, NFU Scotland, NFU Cymru and Ulster Farmers' Union, recognised the different technologies available for bEID introduction in each devolved nation.

However, there was consensus that unions must continue to work with future governments to ensure livestock movement systems work for livestock and dairy businesses.

It comes as English farmers await Defra’s response to the consultation on cattle identification, registration and movements, which was paused due to the general election.

Elsewhere, Scottish farmers are being encouraged to submit their responses to the Cattle Identification and Traceability consultation, which is currently live.

Following the meeting, NFU livestock board chair, David Barton said the benefits of transitioning towards bEID tags "are very clear".

This includes reducing transcription errors, improving the health and safety for those who handle cattle, and driving forward innovation and productivity.

He said: "I have seen first-hand the benefits that UHF tags can offer the sector, and as a beef farmer I do not want these technologies to be overlooked and ignored.

“Future governments will need to seriously consider what is best for the long-term future of modern farm businesses, and I believe access to both UHF and LF, mandated at the same time, should be part of that.”

NFU Scotland livestock board chair, Hugh Fraser urged all governments to consider evidence produced by ScotEID trials to enable the livestock sector to access the identified benefits of bEID, which can only be delivered by Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) tags.

"The Scottish government is currently consulting on this, and we have a real opportunity to get bEID across the line," Mr Fraser said.

"We look forward to continuing to work with other UK farming unions on bEID as well as other areas of mutual concern.”

NFU Cymru livestock board chair, Rob Lewis added that farmers had made it clear that they see the introduction of electronic ID on cattle tags as being long overdue.

"However, we need a robust, future proof and cost-effective system that can be totally aligned with a modernized cattle database," he said.

"The outcome of ongoing government trial work on farm, in markets and in abattoirs will be important in deciding on the best way forward.”