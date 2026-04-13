UK farmers consider nationwide protest as fuel costs surge

Farmers across the UK could stage a nationwide protest over tax and fuel costs, as pressure intensifies across the sector.

The warning comes amid rising fuel prices, with many farm businesses already facing a growing financial squeeze. The surge in costs is linked to global energy disruption involving Iran, with instability in the Strait of Hormuz pushing up fuel and fertiliser prices.

Rising fuel and input costs have already hit margins across both arable and livestock sectors, particularly during key periods such as spring fieldwork and lambing.

Analysis by Andersons shows the squeeze is intensifying, with agricultural input inflation (“agflation”) reaching 7.6% in March 2026 — well above general inflation (3.0%) and food inflation (3.2%).

At the same time, farm output prices have fallen by 6.5% year-on-year, leaving producers caught between increasing costs and weakening returns.

Against this backdrop, Farmers For Action (FFA) said it is considering coordinated action after being approached by farm organisations across the country.

The group said it is taking a “wait and watch” approach while monitoring fuel prices and the government’s response.

FFA co-ordinator William Taylor said the organisation had been “privileged to be asked by farm organisations across the UK” to explore the possibility of a UK-wide “TAX AND FUEL PROTEST”.

“There is huge concern that current policies are failing to address the pressures facing key sectors of the UK economy,” he said.

FFA warned that increasing costs are affecting not only farming businesses but also the haulage industry and other parts of the supply chain.

FFA also pointed to its roots in the fuel protests of 2000, which brought much of the UK to a standstill for several days and forced government action.

It said frustrations are once again building, with concerns that government is not acting in the interests of those affected.

The statement concluded with a stark warning: “We can’t afford to feed you anymore!”

The government has yet to respond to the latest warning.

Similar pressures are being felt across Europe.

The Irish government has announced a €505m (£440m) support package for those “most impacted” by rising fuel costs.

Protests have already taken place in the Republic of Ireland, with demonstrators blocking fuel depots and major roads.

The situation is likely to be closely watched across the farming sector, as pressure builds over whether protests will materialise in the coming days.