UK farming ministers highlight 'real impacts' of Ukraine war

The UK's farming ministers have discussed the 'real and damaging impacts' of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on domestic food supply.

The four ministers spoke about the short and long-term impacts of the conflict in Ukraine on their own local agri-food industries.

The meeting consisted of Defra minister Victoria Prentis, NI minister Edwin Poots, Scotland minister Mairi Gougeon and Welsh minister Lesley Griffiths.

Given the crucial roles that both Russia and Ukraine play in global agri-food markets, there are worries over the impact of the conflict on the UK's food supply.

Concerns over future supplies have seen wheat futures hit a 14-year high, with the wheat market jumping more than 40% in the last week.

Fertiliser and numerous other fundamental aspects of food production are also under threat as a result of the war.

Edwin Poots, Northern Ireland's farming minister, said there would be "real and damaging impacts" for the UK's food and farming industry.

"There is no doubt raising input costs such as energy, grain and fertiliser will lead to increase in food prices and we need to prepare for that," he said following the meeting.

"The NI agri-food sector has already undergone a period of severe disruption as a result of the pandemic and the unworkable complexities of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Alongside reductions in labour supply, rising input costs, supply chain disruption and concerns about long running inflation they are all combining to create a perfect storm."

The meeting followed calls by farming groups for the government to increase its focus on UK food production considering the war's uncertain impacts.

Last week, NFU Scotland wrote to the Scottish government calling for a moratorium on support scheme rules that take land out of food production.

It warned that the aftershocks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine would be felt "well beyond the conflict".

NFU Scotland’s President, Martin Kennedy said: “The possibility of other potential impacts due to the country's importance to the global agriculture market can be neither understated nor ignored.

“We are in very challenging and extraordinary times and Scotland’s farmers want to play their part in any national or European effort that looks to address the growing concerns around future food security."

Welsh politicians have also called for a food and farming summit to agree a strategy to build food resilience in Wales.

Mr Davies warned in the Senedd that there would be knock-on consequences for the abilities of farmers to grow food, as well as price increases for consumers.

He urged Welsh government to convene a food summit “of farmers, processors, and retailers so they can inform the policy development work."