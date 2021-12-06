UK farming unions highlight need to build new EU relationship

The four UK farming unions have highlighted the importance of building a new relationship with the EU and working together on areas such as trade and food standards.

The British Agriculture Bureau (BAB), consisting of the NFU, NFU Scotland, NFU Cymru, and the Ulster Farmers Union, represents more than 70,000 UK farmers on the European stage.

Its new report 'Building our new relationship with Europe' says it is important for farmers across the continent to work together despite the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

In the report, the four farming union presidents said: “Whilst the UK has left the EU, it has never been more important for farmers across Europe to work together as we collectively face challenges on a global scale.

"Whilst the approaches taken by our policy makers may differ, the ambitions and needs of farmers remain aligned and we continue to support and learn from one another."

The report calls for UK ministers to ensure British trade policy respects domestic production standards and support a strong, competitive agricultural industry.

Any future policy must also be science and evidence led with proportionate, risk-based approaches to encourage innovation and improve competitiveness.

Improvements in productivity through more efficient and careful use of natural resources can reduce farming’s emissions, the report says, but this will only happen if farm businesses are given the policy framework they need to adapt and thrive.

The farming union presidents added that world leading food production must continue to be at the heart of everything they do.

"We have a huge amount of work ahead of us, and the nature of that work is evolving," they said.

"UK farmers are committed to working together, at both a national and international level, to embrace and follow the latest science and innovation, to seek new trading opportunities and defend our high standards.

“Through our BAB office we are committed to supporting British farmers to do this in Europe and to building our new relationship with the EU.”