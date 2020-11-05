UK fire chiefs back farmers' call for sky lantern ban

UK fire chiefs have joined a farming industry campaign calling for sky lanterns to be banned ahead of Bonfire Night.

The campaign, spearheaded by the NFU, calls on local authorities to ban the controversial products and dissuades the public from setting them off.

The union along with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) are reminding people of the dangers they pose to livestock and as a fire risk to buildings and the environment.

Sky lantern use typically rises around Bonfire Night with many people unaware of the consequences they have on farmers as well as the increased strain on emergency services.

A fire in the West Midlands caused by a lantern saw 39 fire appliances and more than 200 firefighters in attendance to tackle it over a number of days.

Thousands of people have already written to their MPs to raise concerns as a result of the NFU’s campaign.

Deputy President Stuart Roberts said: “The NFU has also heard from plenty of farmers about the gruesome injuries they can cause to livestock and other animals who may ingest the debris.

“Simply put, all of these lanterns must land somewhere and while they may look pretty in the sky while celebrating events like Bonfire Night, they also become unnecessary litter across our beautiful countryside."

The NFU, among other industry groups, would like to see a total ban of sky lanterns across England and Wales.

Almost 90 local authorities across the UK have banned the use of lanterns, and remaining councils have been urged to follow.

Paul Hedley, the National Fire Chiefs Council lead for wildfires, echoed the NFU's call: "I strongly urge people not to light sky lanterns this Bonfire Night.

"In fact, NFCC does not advocate the use of sky lanterns under any circumstances, at any time.

""They pose a huge fire hazard, impact on agriculture, thatched properties and hazardous material sites, and risk the lives of animals.

"A fire caused by a sky lantern can be a complex and large scale incident and have huge implications on fire services who are already stretched at this time of the year."