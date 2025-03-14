UK-first courses in agricultural communications opens to students

Promoting the national importance of farming – as well as tackling misinformation – has led to the creation of the UK’s first ever courses in agricultural communications.

Students will be taught on how to tailor their messages for different audiences and to track their impact, including how to get the most out of social media.

According to Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), one of the keys to strengthening the farming industry in the UK lies in communicating about its national importance.

Agricultural communications courses have been established in the US for a number of years, but SRUC says it is now needed in the UK.

Craig Davidson, programme leader for agriculture at the college, says effective communications are just as important in agriculture as they are in other industries.

"The demands on the industry are always changing and becoming more complex," he explained.

"Knowing how to reach the right audience, how to tailor your message and how to track your impact is really important nowadays.

"There’s also a lot of misinformation out there so understanding audiences and looking ahead is more important than ever before.”

Among other disciplines, the courses will teach students how to write press releases, create crisis communications strategies and develop integrated marketing plans.

The micro-credentials have no entry requirements and can be taken in any order and at the learner’s own pace, the land-based college says.

Current available modules are Agriculture Communications and Journalism and Integrated Marketing Communications in Agriculture.

Modules in Issues Management and Crisis Communication in Agriculture, Science Communications and Digital Media in Agriculture will be available at a later date.