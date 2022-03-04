UK Food & Drink Shows expect record-breaking event in 2022

Organisers behind UK Food & Drink Shows are expecting a record-breaking event this year, as it gears to start from 25 to 27 April.

The trade show circuit has resumed at last and this April, William Reed, the firm behind the UK Food & Drink Shows, is anticipating an unparalleled event.

Big brands, industry heavyweights and food and drink professionals are set to flock to the NEC, Birmingham to experience the industry’s most comprehensive exhibition.

UK Food & Drink Shows comprises National Convenience Show, Farm Shop & Deli Show, Food & Drink Expo and The Forecourt Show.

Exhibitor floor space is all but sold out, and each individual show has been tailored to its sector’s unique challenges whilst offering visitors a wider snapshot of the industry’s overarching issues.

Visitors can expect to see big names such as Morrisons, Booker, Nisa, Hello Fresh, Innocent, Mondelez and Meatless Farm as well as those of smaller, specialist suppliers, including Love Corn, Folkington’s and Cakehead.

Visitors will also benefit from the exclusive insight offered by expert panellists who are set to discuss the most pressing questions facing the industry across the three-day seminar programme.

The shows are unique in their ability to offer opportunities for insight, innovation and networking, meaning valuable time spent out of the office can have even more of an impact for visitors whose interests go beyond any individual show.

Andrew Reed, managing director – wine & exhibitions, William Reed, said: “When the UK Food & Drink Shows open this spring, expect a show like never before.

"From established brands to exciting start-ups, it’s set to be a jampacked show floor showcasing the best the industry has to offer."

He added: “Virtual meetings may have been a blessing during the last two years, but nothing compares to the impact of conducting business in person.

"On the show floor this April, there’s no better opportunity to make the most of face-to-face meetings and forge new and revive existing relationships.

“I would urge anyone connected with our industry to register for their free badge today,” Mr Reed said.