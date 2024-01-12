UK food producer Cranswick acquires Leeds-based Froch Foods

UK food producer Cranswick has announced the acquisition of Leeds-based Froch Foods, an added value processor of pork and poultry products.

Hull-based processor Cranswick, which owns farms and supplies pork and chicken to retailers, said the news would help develop the business further.

Froch Foods operates from a facility in Stourton, Leeds, employing 74 people.

It provides specialist processing capabilities to its flagship retail partner as part of the production of a range of bacon and cooked meat products.

The agreed transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Cranswick said it looked forward to welcoming the entire Froch Foods team and to working with them to develop the business further.

Adam Couch, the processor's CEO, said: "I am delighted to announce the acquisition of Froch Foods, a well-invested added value processing business.

"The addition of Froch Foods is complementary to our existing bacon and cooked meats production capabilities.

"[It is] aligned to our continuous commitment to invest and expand in current categories, add additional capacity and drive efficiencies across the business."

In November, Cranswick posted a 12.3% increase in revenue to over £1.2 billion, with the firm's outlook at the 'upper end of current market consensus'.