UK free-range egg demand outstrips supply as market surges ahead

Britain’s appetite for free-range eggs is now outstripping supply, creating major opportunities for farm businesses as the market accelerates faster than producers can keep up.

Driven by strong consumer demand for trusted, high-welfare production — supported by retailer commitments to cage-free supply and increased use in foodservice — the free-range market is forecast to grow by more than 10% by 2030.

But with producers grappling with recent disease pressures, high feed costs and flock reductions across the sector, supply has tightened sharply.

According to Stonegate, one of the UK’s largest egg businesses, free-range eggs have already expanded their retail share from 70% to 83.4% in the past five years.

Matthew Falk, the company’s head of category and commercial brands, said momentum has been extraordinary. “Since 2022, the value of the free-range egg market has risen by more than 50%, and demand is now surpassing the peaks seen during the pandemic,” he explained.

Stonegate estimates the UK will require tens of millions more free-range eggs every year to meet projected growth and is urging more farmers to join its producer network to ensure future supply.

Jim Turner, Stonegate’s head of new producer recruitment, said the company offers producers “secure market access and consistent returns”, backed by long-term retail partnerships and its £5 million Egg Innovation Centre.

He said the structure ensures “every egg has a guaranteed home”, giving farmers confidence in a stable route to market.

Turner added that free-range egg production integrates naturally alongside many existing farm enterprises. Strong margins and quicker-than-expected payback periods, he said, make it attractive both for established poultry producers and for farms exploring diversification.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from arable, beef, sheep and dairy farmers looking to enhance their farm businesses,” he said.

Recognising that diversification can feel daunting, Turner stressed that Stonegate supports producers from the outset. The company provides full lifecycle assistance, including greenfield site planning, pullet finance, day-to-day operational guidance and welfare certification.

Stonegate was also the first UK egg packer to link producer prices to the ADAS cost-of-production model, ensuring payments reflect actual input costs. Producers benefit additionally from avian influenza insurance, grading data and ongoing technical support from Stonegate’s national team.

“Our approach is transparent and partnership-driven,” said Turner. “We invest in our farmers because their success underpins the long-term health of the category.”