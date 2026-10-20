UK fresh produce industry faces £300m hit under EU reset

Industry leaders warn that additional import costs could push up fruit and vegetable prices for British consumers

Britain's fresh produce industry could face more than £300 million in additional annual costs under a proposed UK-EU trade reset, potentially pushing up fruit and vegetable prices.

The Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) is urging Prime Minister Andy Burnham to protect global food supply chains ahead of the UK-EU summit in Brussels on 20 November.

It warns that around four million tonnes of fresh produce imported annually from outside the EU could face additional certification, inspections and border charges.

The consortium wants a long-term exemption from dynamic regulatory alignment with EU rules for non-EU fruit and vegetables destined solely for the British market.

Under its proposal, the UK would retain existing risk-based border checks for these imports, while produce subsequently exported to the EU would still have to meet European requirements.

The FPC says the current UK system achieves 99.5% border compliance, arguing that additional restrictions could increase costs without delivering equivalent improvements in biosecurity.

It estimates that certification, inspections and official fees could add more than £300 million annually to fresh produce supply chains.

Delays at the border could also shorten the shelf life of perishable products, increase food waste and disrupt supplies to retailers and consumers.

Smaller importers and overseas suppliers could find trading with Britain increasingly expensive, potentially reducing competition and consumer choice.

The government says its planned Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the EU is intended to reduce paperwork, border checks and trading costs, with implementation targeted for 2027.

However, the FPC fears that benefits from easier EU trade could be outweighed by additional costs imposed on produce sourced from other countries.

The consortium estimates that the four million tonnes of potentially affected imports are equivalent by weight to around 50 billion standard 80g portions of fruit and vegetables.

It argues that reliable international supplies are essential to maintaining year-round availability, particularly when British and European production cannot meet demand.

FPC Chief Executive Nigel Jenney said: “The rest of the world supply chain is not optional! It is fundamental to feeding the nation and mitigating food security risks.”

He warned that additional import costs could undermine affordability and leave consumers more exposed to price increases and supply disruption.

The consortium also points out that fruit and vegetables imported from the EU are already exempt from UK plant health border controls.

It is calling on ministers to explain what savings the proposed agreement would deliver for fresh produce businesses and consumers, while ensuring non-EU suppliers are not disadvantaged.

Mr Jenney said: “We support a sensible reset, but not at any cost.”

He added: “We have repeatedly offered practical solutions that would deliver a balanced, resilient and effective food supply system.”

The FPC wants greater industry engagement before any arrangements are finalised, arguing that protecting domestic production and reliable global imports is essential to Britain's food security.

With the Brussels summit approaching, the consortium is urging the government to secure safeguards that prevent additional costs, protect consumer choice and maintain the affordability of fresh fruit and vegetables.