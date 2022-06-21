UK grocery price inflation hits 13-year high

UK grocery price inflation is now at its highest level since April 2009, new figures from data company Kantar show.

Consumers are seeing the highest rises in food bills in 13 years as the cost of living crisis continues to impact households.

According to Kantar's latest data, grocery inflation surged to 8.3% over the past month - up from 7% a month earlier.

This means the average annual grocery bill is on course to rise by £380, which is over £100 more than the number reported in April this year.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said the new figures "makes for difficult reading".

"Inflation remains a key challenge for the sector and like-for-like grocery prices rose by 8.3% over the past month, up 1.3% on May to reach their highest level since April 2009.

“This is over 100 pounds more than the number we reported in April this year, showing just how sharp price increases have been recently and the impact inflation is having on the sector."

The figures come as the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) released a new report highlighting how inflation has weakened the relationships between the UK’s retailers and suppliers.

A quarter (26%) of suppliers said they had experienced a refusal by a retailer to consider a request for a cost price increase (CPI) or an unreasonable delay from the retailer in concluding the request.

It is the most raised issue in the GCA’s surveys over the last five years. Overall, 80% of suppliers had asked for at least one CPI in the previous 12 months.