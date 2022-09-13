UK grocery price inflation hits over 12 percent, data shows

UK grocery price inflation hit over 12 percent during the past month to a new record, according to data by Kantar.

Now standing at 12.4% for August, the latest figure means that the average annual grocery bill will go from £4,610 to £5,181.

That’s an extra £572 a year, Kantar said in its analysis, with categories like milk and butter jumping up especially quickly, at 31% and 25% respectively.

"It seems there’s no end in sight to grocery inflation as the rate at which food and drink prices are increasing continues to accelerate," Kantar explained.

"In what is a fiercely competitive sector, supermarkets are reacting to make sure they’re seen to acknowledge the challenges consumers are facing and offer best value, in particular by expanding their own-label ranges."

Their efforts seem to be well received by consumers, with sales of the cheapest value own-label products up by 33% this period versus a year ago and nearly one in four baskets containing one of these lines.

Overall spending on all retailer own-label lines was £393 million higher during the latest four weeks, pushing own-label’s share of the market to 51.1%.

Shoppers are taking steps to manage their budgets including broadening the range of stores they visit, with the discount grocers benefiting.

Aldi’s sales rose by 18.7% over the 12 weeks to 4 September 2022, reaching a 9.3% market share and making it Britain’s fourth largest supermarket for the first time.

Meanwhile, Lidl grew sales by 20.9% and its market share has increased to 7.1%, according to Kantar's data.

Back at the start of the 2010s, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons together accounted for over three quarters of the sector but that traditional big four is no more.

"The discounters have seen dramatic sales increases in recent months, bringing more and more customers through their doors," Kantar said in its analysis.

"Aldi has done well to expand its shopper base, supported by consistent store openings, and with 14.2 million consumers visiting the grocer in the past three months.

"Meanwhile, for the fourth month in a row Lidl was the fastest growing grocer and recorded its strongest sales performance since October 2014."