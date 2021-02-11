UK-grown soya feed alternative scoops Royal Dairy award

A UK-grown sustainable feed that can replace soya in dairy cow rations has scooped this year’s Royal Dairy Innovation Award.

NovaPro, a high energy rumen-protected protein made from UK rapeseed, won the award during Wednesday's Dairy-Tech Online.

The Royal Dairy Innovation Award is an annual award that recognises new and innovative technologies in the dairy sector.

With proven performance benefits including improved intakes and milk yield, Trident Feeds' NovaPro can also provide a cost-effective alternative to soya.

Trials run by the University of Nottingham found rations containing NovaPro produced an additional 1.7 litres of milk per cow per day compared to a soya and rape ration, with no significant effect on milk constituents.

On-farm trials also showed improved protein utilisation, with a significant reduction in milk urea nitrogen levels, meaning less nitrogen pollution on farm.

Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) Council Member Tim Downes, who judged the award, said NovaPro was a British-owned solution to reduce soya use.

“NovaPro is making the best use of a product from rape oil production and something that is economically strong," Mr Downes said.

"The figures presented to us suggest milk yield and health are at least as good as when feeding soya.”

Dr Michael Marsden, Product Development Director at Trident Feeds said: “We believe NovaPro will have a huge effect on the protein supply to the dairy industry and the ability to lower the environmental footprint of the dairy ration.”

The award's runner up was Carbon Check, a package enabling farmers to accurately monitor, record and benchmark carbon levels within their soils.

Another runner up was Lely Sphere, which is a housing system separating manure and urine allowing farmers to make more precise applications, reduce fertiliser use, and cut ammonia emissions.