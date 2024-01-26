UK halts trade talks with Canada amid concern over hormone beef

The UK has halted its trade negotiations with Canada, which have been ongoing for two years, following concern over hormone treated beef.

Talks about extending the roll over deal, which was made from the UK's time as an EU member, have 'paused', a UK government spokesperson said.

Media reports explain that the breakdown in talks have happened due to the UK insisting on maintaining restrictions on its agricultural products.

Central to this is the concern surrounding beef treated with hormones, which is legal in Canada.

The UK currently has a ban on the use of growth hormones due to public health concerns.

In a statement, a UK government spokesperson said: “We reserve the right to pause negotiations with any country if progress is not being made.

"We have always said we will only negotiate trade deals that deliver for the British people.

"We remain open to restarting talks with Canada in the future to build a stronger trading relationship".

A spokesperson for Canadian trade minister Mary Ng said Canada was "disappointed that negotiations with the UK are being paused".

"Their decision to continue to maintain market access barriers for our agriculture industry and unwillingness to reach a mutual agreement has only stalled negotiations.

"The UK is a long-standing trading partner and I am confident that we can negotiate an agreement that is win-win for Canada and for the UK.

"But let me be clear - we will not negotiate an agreement that is not good for Canadians - and not good for our Canadian businesses, farmers and workers".

Responding to the news today, NFU President Minette Batters told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the decision was "a relief for farmers".

"We have already damaged our economy and agricultural sector by fully liberalising on trade deals with Australia and New Zealand. We had to take a strong line on this."

Country Land and Business Association (CLA) president Victoria Vyvyan said the government was right to reject Canada's demand for the UK to allow imports of hormone-treated beef.

"It is simply too big a price to pay" she said, "British farmers rear cattle to the very highest animal welfare and environmental standards.

"It would be an unfair market for British farmers if they have to compete with imported meat produced to lower and cheaper standards than would be legal here.

“Free trade deals represent an opportunity for the UK food sector, but only if our world-class standards are protected in the process.”