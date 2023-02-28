UK health experts make contingency plans against bird flu

UK health experts are assessing the risk to human health from avian influenza and improve current understanding of the virus, as the largest ever outbreak of bird flu continues.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has published its latest update on the situation, including the potential for Covid-style plans against the virus.

Health experts are working to identify ‘knowledge gaps’ around avian influenza, such as whether lateral flow devices could be deployed to test for H5N1 in humans.

A blood test that detects antibodies against the virus may also be developed, as well as analysis of the genetic mutations that would signal an increased risk to human health.

While the high levels of transmission in wild birds present a constant risk, the UKHSA says there is no evidence so far that the virus is getting better at infecting humans or other mammals.

However, it follows the World Health Organization (WHO) urging vigilance after the recent death of an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia from bird flu.

In the UK, people who have had contact with infected birds enter a period of monitoring by UKHSA health protection teams.

The level of monitoring is dependent of whether individuals were wearing adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Between 1 October 2022 and 14 February 2023, 2,310 people were monitored through this process.

Samples are taken from people who developed any flu or cold like symptoms in the 21 days following their contact with an infected bird. No positive cases have been found to date.

While the evidence suggests that the virus does not pass easily to people, the UKHSA says there is an increased chance of people coming into contact with the virus due to the high levels in birds.

Dr Meera Chand, incident director for avian influenza at UKHSA, said: "The latest evidence suggests that the avian influenza viruses we’re seeing circulating in birds do not currently spread easily to people.

"However, viruses constantly evolve, and we remain vigilant for any evidence of changing risk to the population, as well as working with partners to address gaps in the scientific evidence."

Over the last two years, the UK has faced its largest ever bird flu outbreak with over 300 cases confirmed since late October 2021, of which over 270 have been in England.

There is currently a mandatory poultry housing order in place in England, Wales and Scotland.

Scientists have also raised fears that the UK's worst ever outbreak is spilling over into other species.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has tested 66 mammals and discovered that nine otters and foxes were positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

More targeted surveillance and testing of animals exposed to the virus will be rolled out across the country following the findings.