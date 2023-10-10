UK hydroponic salad grower site goes on market for £1.5m

A hydroponic salad grower which went into administration earlier this year is selling its glasshouse site for £1.5 million.

Madestein (UK) Ltd and Fresh Willow Ltd, which went into administration in April, specialises in glasshouse grown lettuce and herbs.

Based on the edge of Chichester, the 26,800 square metres site incorporates a hydroponic system, cold storage and office accommodation.

In addition, there is an extensive array of plant and machinery available with the property, which is currently used to grow lettuce.

Steve Baluchi and Philip Armstrong of specialist business advisory firm FRP were appointed as joint administrators of the companies in April.

Mr Baluchi said: “While every effort has been made to achieve a going concern sale, we are now extending the opportunity to include parties who may repurpose the site for alternative purposes.

"The re-marketing has already generated fresh interest and we are aiming to set a closing for bids to be submitted during the week commencing 9 October”.

The Joint Administrators have instructed Savills and SIA Group to jointly handle a sale of the companies' freehold site, for £1.5 million.