UK-India trade deal opens doors for British lamb exports

Exporters have welcomed the newly signed UK trade agreement with India, set to significantly reduce tariffs on a wide range of goods, including British lamb.

The deal will see Indian tariffs slashed across 90% of tariff lines, with 85% of those becoming completely tariff-free within the next ten years.

Announced by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) following three years of talks, the agreement potentially opens the door for further agri-food sector opportunities in the Indian market.

Tony Goodger, head of communications at Association of Independent Meat Traders (AIMS), said it was "excellent news" for lamb processors in particular.

"Be it our premium brands such as Welsh PGI Lamb and Scotch PGI Lamb for the rapidly growing middle class or our high-quality assured Halal lamb for India’s 200 million Muslim consumers, the UK has a great opportunity in this market.”

The trade deal marks a significant opportunity for British meat processors to access India’s vast and growing consumer base.

AIMS believes the demand for high-quality, certified lamb products is strong among both affluent urban consumers and the country’s sizable Muslim population.

Looking ahead, the organisation is hoping to clarify whether the deal could benefit other sectors.

Mr Goodger said: “We will be seeking clarification from DBT as to whether pork and pet food, both of which have active export health certificates in place, are likely to see similar tariff easements over time."

The government projects that the trade agreement could contribute an additional £4.8 billion annually to the UK economy by 2040.

It also estimates that bilateral trade between the two countries will increase by £25.5 billion.