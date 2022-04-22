UK lamb exports recover to pre-Brexit levels

Lamb exports from the UK recovered to pre-Brexit levels in February, while imports jumped, according to the latest trade figures.

Exports recorded a sharp year-on-year rise, as trade last year was disrupted due to the end of the Brexit transition period and pandemic related restrictions.

In February this year, exports totalled 6,300 tonnes, up 37% (1,700 tonnes) year-on-year, the latest data from HMRC shows.

In the year to February 2022, UK exports totalled 10,400 tonnes, up 2,200 tonnes on the year.

Analysing the figures, the AHDB said this volume was similar to pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit levels, and the EU remained the main destination.

Meanwhile, UK imports of fresh and frozen sheep meat grew 66% (1,900 tonnes) year-on-year to 4,700 tonnes.

This puts import volumes at their highest level for a February since 2018.

Although there was a small rise in shipments from New Zealand and Australia, the majority of the increase was recorded in shipments from Ireland, up 1,100 tonnes.

AHDB said that traditionally, imports of legs have made up around 40% of UK imports during the early part of the year.

However, over the past two years this volume has dropped sharply, and this February, less than a quarter of the growth in imports can be attributed to leg cuts.

AHDB said it was expected that volumes would be higher than last year, reflecting the fact that the UK wasn’t in lockdown and the foodservice sector was open for business.

In the year to February total import volumes stood at 9,100 tonnes, up 2,300 tonnes compared to year earlier levels.