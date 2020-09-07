UK lamb exports to Switzerland rise by 200%

The reopening of the foodservice market following the lockdown has given a major boost to UK lamb exports

UK lamb exports to Switzerland have increased over 200% in the first six months of 2020 compared to last year, HMRC figures show.

Exports to the Alpine country - the seventh largest market for UK lamb - have also seen a boost since the reopening of the foodservice sector.

With lamb from Wales accounting for nearly a third of UK exports overall, it is estimated this increase could be worth £600,000 to the Welsh red meat sector alone.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) supports a variety of work all over the world marketing PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef.







Of the success in Switzerland, HCC export development officer Kate Patten said: "It is a quality-driven market it is testament to the product that we have seen fast growing success there since it was first listed in the country in 2014.

"We are especially pleased to see things returning to normality in foodservice which is a key driver in the sales of Welsh lamb.”

Swiss foodservice buyer Fideco confirmed that they are back to around 90% of the supply they were providing to eating out venues in July 2019, and are aiming to be back at 100% by September.

Representatives from Fideco visited the Brecon Beacons in 2018 to see for themselves how Welsh Lamb is produced.

A spokesperson said: “Welsh lamb is an important product in our portfolio, supplied to and loved by the top restaurants all over Switzerland."

Welsh lamb is available in several of the top supermarkets and cash and carries in Switzerland through meat specialist distributor A+C Delikatessen.