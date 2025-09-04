UK leads the world in uptake of sexed dairy semen

The UK has reaffirmed its position as the global leader in the use of sexed dairy semen, with uptake now reaching 84% across all dairy breeds.

The latest survey of breeding companies highlights continued progress, with Holsteins showing the highest level of use — 89% of semen used now sex sorted.

Figures collected by AHDB between April 2024 and March 2025 also reveal a 1% rise in the use of beef semen compared with the previous year, now standing at 53%.

Among beef breeds, British Blue (42 percent) and Aberdeen Angus (38 percent) remain the most popular choices for dairy farmers.

These developments are opening new opportunities for dairy farmers, enabling them to breed only from their most elite females for dairy replacements and accelerate genetic gains within the national herd.

AHDB tools such as genomic evaluations and the Herd Genetic Report make it easier to identify high-performing females to breed from.

Farmers also now have access to improved genetic information, better mobile compatibility, and an expanded suite of tools to support breeding decisions through AHDB’s redesigned dairy genetics website.

The growing shift towards both sexed and beef semen is also shaping the beef supply chain. Increasing numbers of dairy-origin beef crosses are entering the market, benefitting from stronger dairy genetics that enhance efficiency and environmental performance in offspring.

Marco Winters, AHDB Head of Animal Genetics, said: “This continued growth in the use of sexed and beef semen reflects a shift among UK dairy farmers.

"By making more strategic breeding decisions, farmers are not only improving the genetics of their own herds but also contributing to a more efficient and sustainable supply chain across both dairy and beef sectors.”